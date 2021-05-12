Company recalls frozen pecan pies that were distributed nationwide

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date

(WKBN) – Sara Lee Frozen Bakery issued a recall on Wednesday on Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies that were produced between March 4 and April 1.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts can have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

The pies were distributed nationwide through food service distributors.

Here are the recalled product details:

Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, 24-count case SKU #5117 produced on March 5, 2021, marked with lot code #C050641C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. Individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package.

Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, 48-count case SKU #7144 produced on March 4 and March 11, 2021, marked with lot codes #C050631C and #C050701C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. Individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package.

Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #9273 produced on March 4, 2021, marked with lot code #C040631C and carrying unit UPC 032100092739.

Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked 10-Slice Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #9375 produced on April 1, 2021, marked with lot code #C050911C and carrying unit UPC 032100093750.

Devonshire Bake Shop 10” Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #8994 produced on April 1, 2021, marked with lot code #C040911C and carrying unit UPC 758108399877.

Consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot codes are urged to confirm the lot code with the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date.