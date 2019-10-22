Company plans remodeling at 4 local Perkins restaurants

There will be temporary disruptions at the restaurant until work is complete

(WYTV) – Four local Perkins restaurants are getting upgrades.

JDK Management, which recently acquired the four Perkins Restaurant & Bakeries in the Youngstown market, announced its remodeling plans and grand reopening dates.

There will be temporary disruptions at each restaurant while the work is being completed.

Remodeling starts with the Warren location on Niles Cortland Road, which begins Sunday and will reopen this Thursday.

The Warren restaurant will be remodeled from Nov. 3-9, and crews will be at the restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road in Youngstown from Nov. 17-23.

It all wraps up with the Austintown location, where remodeling begins December 1 and has a grand reopening set for Dec. 7.