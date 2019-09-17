Company opens 7th cannabis store in Pa. with shop in Hermitage

Green Thumb Industries announced Tuesday that is opening its seventh cannabis store in Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Green Thumb Industries announced Tuesday that is opening its seventh cannabis store in Pennsylvania with a new shop in Hermitage.

Rise Hermitage, located at 2880 E. State Street, will open Sept. 19.

The company currently operates locations in Erie, Steelton, Carlisle, York, Latrobe and Mechanicsburg. They also have a manufacturing facility in Danville.

According to Green Thumb Industries, there are over 180,000 patients in Pennsylvania who have registered for the state’s medical-marijuana program.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pennsylvania officials recently expanded their list of approved conditions for which marijuana can be prescribed. They include (Source: Pennsylvania Dept. of Health):