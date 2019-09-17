Company opens 7th cannabis store in Pa. with shop in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Green Thumb Industries announced Tuesday that is opening its seventh cannabis store in Pennsylvania with a new shop in Hermitage.
Rise Hermitage, located at 2880 E. State Street, will open Sept. 19.
The company currently operates locations in Erie, Steelton, Carlisle, York, Latrobe and Mechanicsburg. They also have a manufacturing facility in Danville.
According to Green Thumb Industries, there are over 180,000 patients in Pennsylvania who have registered for the state’s medical-marijuana program.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pennsylvania officials recently expanded their list of approved conditions for which marijuana can be prescribed. They include (Source: Pennsylvania Dept. of Health):
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Anxiety disorders (effective no later than July 20, 2019)
- Autism
- Cancer, including remission therapy
- Crohn’s disease
- Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies
- Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- HIV/AIDS
- Huntington’s disease
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Intractable seizures
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neurodegenerative diseases
- Neuropathies
- Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions
- Parkinson’s disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain
- Sickle cell anemia
- Terminal illness
- Tourette syndrome (effective no later than July 20, 2019)