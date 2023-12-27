SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A company is planning to expand its operations in Salem, adding 50 new jobs.

Fresh Mark, Inc. announced the expansion in a news release that was sent to WKBN on Wednesday.

The construction of a new 38,000-square-foot expansion begins next month at the location on Lincoln Avenue. It is expected to be operational in July.

The expansion will provide space for upgraded packaging lines, according to the company.

The expansion will also allow for the hiring of new employees, bringing the workforce to 800 employees.

“We are excited about the expansion of our Salem facility,” said Alicia Pucky, vice president of Corporate Responsibility. “By continuing to grow and leverage production technology, we are ensuring that our location and our employees are set up for future success.”

Fresh Mark also added an on-site employee medical center in partnership with Marathon Health in May, and new employee connection areas are expected to be completed in the next 18 months. Those include new locker rooms and break-lunch areas.