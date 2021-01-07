Company building battery plant in Lordstown buys additional 144 acres

Local News

Credit: WKBN

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The company building an electric vehicle battery plant in Lordstown has made a big land purchase adjacent to where the plant is currently being constructed.

It’s the Ultium Cells plant on Route 45. When we were at the plant on Wednesday, there was a lot of construction going on.

Ultium Cells was the company formed by General Motors and LG Chem.

A GM spokesman confirmed that the company bought an additional 144 acres near the plant, primarily to support the placement and routing of utilities.

He says there are no plans to build a second plant because the company is focused on getting its first plant up and running.

