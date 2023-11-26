YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The family of a toddler who died in September held a fundraiser Sunday to honor her memory.

Rochelle Hudson and her friends churned out pepperoni rolls in the Martin Luther Lutheran Church kitchen Sunday afternoon. It was the last day of the fundraiser in remembrance of her daughter, Londyn Cayson.

“I miss her so much. My kids aren’t the same anymore. We’ll never be the same,” Rochelle Hudson said.

Cayson was 20 months old when she drowned in a swimming pool back in September. She wandered into a swimming pool while the people watching her were distracted.

“I’d just do anything to get her back, you know? I don’t know. I just miss her,” Rochelle Hudson said.

She says the holidays without her daughter have been hard.

“Londyn — she’s special. She loved music, she loved Gracie’s Corner, she loved animals. She was just a sweet little girl, she was brave, smart,” Rochelle Hudson said.

Now, 31-year-old Adrianne Hudson is facing charges related to Cayson’s death. Her boyfriend, Albert Boykin, 31, faces a charge of child endangering but has not been charged in Cayson’s death. Detectives said Adrianne Hudson was asked to babysit Cayson by the child’s family.

Rochelle Hudson wants to raise awareness for people watching children to be more attentive.

“It’s too many children that have been having too many tragedies because of adults. So they need to wake up. People need to be aware,” Rochelle Hudson said.

The Youngstown community came out to support this weekend, selling hundreds of pepperoni rolls to cover legal expenses.

“I just appreciate everybody coming out and showing the support and the love that lets me know that my baby is missed. All we do is miss her,” Rochelle Hudson said.

She plans on holding the fundraiser again next year, the weekend after Thanksgiving. Those funds will be used to pay it forward to another family experiencing tragedy.