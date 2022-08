YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program is holding a community town hall Thursday night.

They will be providing information on overdoses in the area, Nalaxone distribution training, and where you can go for help.

It’s at 7 p.m. at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church on Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown.

It is free to attend.