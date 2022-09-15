GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo.

This year’s Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run will take place Sunday. The free event kicks off around 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion in Girard. The race will start at 5 p.m.

The course is 3.24 kilometers, paying tributes to Leo’s badge number 324.

Oct. 21 will mark 5 years since Officer Leo was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute.

“Judging from what we’ve seen on Facebook, there looks like there’s a lot of interest in it again,” says David Leo, Justin Leo’s father. “It’s just a way of remembering and doing what we can. Our community has been so good to us.”

“He lived and breathed his community, so this is just our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community, as well as allowing the community to take a moment and thank Justin for what he did, too,” says Pat Leo, Justin Leo’s mother.

New yard signs honoring Officer Leo that say “Never Forget” will also be for sale. Proceeds will benefit the Officer Justin Leo Foundation.