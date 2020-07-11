Community supports Trumbull County boy fighting cancer with benefit dinner

It was all to raise funds for the family of Teirian McKinney, who was diagnosed with stage three kidney cancer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, community members came out to support a Trumbull County boy battling kidney cancer.

At Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren, organizers set up a raffle of gift baskets and hosted a spaghetti dinner.

Teirian’s mother, Teiranny Hardman, says that they’re overwhelmed by the community’s support during her son’s cancer battle and proud of the strength that Teirian has shown.

“He’s taking it like a champ, like all smiles throughout everything, you know, chemo, radiation. You know, he’s been through stuff some adults wouldn’t be able to handle, and he’s like taking it on the chin, and he’s a superhero definitely,” Hardman said.

Teirian also got a special surprise from Iron Man, his favorite superhero.