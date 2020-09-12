Community supports local boy battling cancer in Austintown with yard sale

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Community members showed their support Saturday for a local boy battling cancer.

On Saturday and Sunday, a yard sale will raise money for Gabe McCoy, a ninth-grader at Austintown Fitch. Almost a year ago, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Right now, Gabe’s dad, Gene McCoy, says Gabe is doing well and overwhelmed by the support of the community. Gabe even had a special surprise from Beaver police and fire.

“He’s glad that people care and stuff as well, and it was an honor to see that happening with the police department coming out to see him. He’s just in shock with a lot of it, too,” Gene said.

They also hosted the yard sale and fundraiser Friday. Gabe’s family says it was successful and they hope that Saturday and Sunday have the same results.