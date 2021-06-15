Community supports Boy Scouts’ programs with annual breakfast fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The 16th annual Celebration of Scouting Breakfast was held Tuesday morning in Mahoning County.

It’s to honor and support over 2,000 Scouts in the Valley.

Around 200 people were at the breakfast fundraiser at the Lake Club. The goal was to raise around $63,000.

That money would go back to things like Camp Stambaugh, and different programs and activities.

“By being able to raise funds for Scouting within the area, we’re really able to keep our programs going,” said Wayne Nieman, senior development director of the Great Trail Council. “If everyone in the area lived by the Scout Oath and the Scout Law, we really believe that the world would be a much better place.”

Nieman said the mission of Scouting is to teach young people to make moral choices throughout their lives by instilling in them the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

The Scout Law says, “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”

The Scout Oath says, “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”