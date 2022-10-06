WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mac’s Market Community Store in Warren opened Thursday.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership joined Mac’s to bring convenience and fresh produce to the South Side of Warren.

Mac’s on Highland Avenue is the only corner store in the neighborhood. They carry seasonal fruits and vegetables. They also have penny candy so kids can enjoy a treat from their local corner store.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s program coordinator Lydia Walls says the goal is to fight Warren’s hunger with healthier options.

“A lot of times it’s a food desert in terms of healthy food. So, maybe you’ll have a lot of corner stores near you or even a lot of grocery stores near you, but not necessarily things that are affordable and things that are fresh and local,” said Lydia Walls, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

Mac’s Community Store is open seven days a week.