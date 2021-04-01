Community skating party to be held this weekend

Kids will have the chance to skate, get candy and meet with the Easter Bunny

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, families are invited to an open skate in Boardman.

It will be held at Youngstown Skate and hosted by Safe Zone.

The event will take place from 3:30-7 p.m. and it’s $8 a person.

Safe Zone CEO Leonard Carter says this is a way to help families get out during the pandemic.

“Some people are unfortunate so we just strongly care about our community and that’s [why] we’re strongly for this. We want to make sure our community’s able to do things,” he said.

Safe Zone is a Youngstown non-profit that helps serve and give guidance to children and families.