CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Three Valley football teams will compete for a state champion title this weekend in Canton, and one of those teams received an outpour of support before it heads out to the big game.

The Canfield School District came together on Thursday to support the Cards before the team leaves for Canton.

Canfield High School students filled the gym Thursday morning to wish their football team luck for the Division III State Championship Game.

“This is neat for the school to see the excitement that our guys have brought to the school and to the community and the support they’ve given us,” said head coach Mike Pavlansky.

The rally was filled with chants and cheers. Senior class president Crescenzo Scheetz said the students are excited for the opportunity to cheer on their team.

“We definitely brought the energy today. It’s a big game for us. This is the first time since 2005 that we’ve had this opportunity, and we’re going to bring the energy Friday,” Scheetz said.

With no school on Friday for the Canfield district, these Cardinals can expect a big crowd for this big game. Even the younger kids of Canfield are excited to watch the Cardinals take on the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs.

Members of the football team, coaches and cheerleaders drove to each school in Canfield, where they were greeted by signs and excitement.

“I think its pretty nice how … they just came here and drove, and we all supported the team,” said Canfield Middle School student Rocco Cocca.

Cocca has two older brothers on the football team. He says this rally “feels good.”

“I know for the players, it’s going to feel even better because, I mean, it’s a big deal going to State,” Cocca said.

“I just appreciate the administration, the community, our student body, our staff — and just so excited our kids get to play in a historic stadium,” Pavlansky said.

Cocca had one reminder before he heads to Canton with his family: “Let’s go, Cardinals!”

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Friday at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.