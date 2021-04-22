Community rallies around Howland teen battling back from illness

It will be one month on Sunday that Sandra Rose has been in the hospital

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland has rallied around a teenage student they haven’t seen for a while. She’s been in the hospital, as doctors were trying to figure out what was wrong.

It will be one month on Sunday that Sandra Rose has been in the hospital. Out of the blue three triggers affected her health – an infection, a diabetes diagnosis and then COVID-19.

It doesn’t take her father, Terry Rose, long to break down talking about the impact.

“Her liver numbers were getting worse, so they were concerned if they kept trending that she may need a transplant,” Rose said.

Sandra had been to two hospitals. Five days in, she was well enough to FaceTime with friends, and then she had to be taken to the Cleveland Clinic. That was April 1. She spent 20 days in the ICU.

“And then she went into septic shock,” Rose said.

Sandra was hooked to a ventilator for five days and had multiple organ failure. Her health started to make a turn around Easter weekend.

“Now, she’s great. When I say great, compared to April 2 where she bottomed out, now she is in tremendous shape,” Rose said.

Doctors are optimistic that Sandra’s liver and kidneys will recover. She’s healthier every day, just physically remains weak. Dad knows she’s a fighter.

“Sandra, I’m just so proud of her and how she’s held up through all of this,” Rose said.

There’s hope she can be discharged to a rehabilitation facility soon. Sandra is a 16-year-old junior at Howland High School. Her cheer squad has sold 250 t-shirts to raise money. Orders are still being taken through April 30.

Sandra’s church and neighbors have also done anything that’s been asked or hasn’t been asked.

“The community has been fabulous. My neighbors are taking better care of the yard than I do,” Rose said.

This rally will continue. Coming up May 7, there’s a take-out pasta dinner to raise money for the family being sponsored by Mijavec’s Catering.

The event will be held at Howland High School stadium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinners are $10 per person. For more information call Denise at 330-219-0588 or Allie at 330-883-3397.