Community raises money for new dog park in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The process to build a dog park in Columbiana is underway.

People and their dogs were welcomed to the area of Firestone Park Saturday, where the new dog park will be built.

Vendors lined part of the area, and it was all geared toward dogs. Their goal was to hit about $80,000 to build the park.

The plan is to give dogs and their owners something to do.

“It’s a great way to socialize with being cooped up with the pandemic for the last year. It’s just really a great way to get out safely, socially distance, be in the fresh air, exercise your dog,” said Heidi Dattilio a Dog Park Committee member.

As of now, they have raised about $30,000 for the dog park.