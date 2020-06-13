Community raises funds for Lisbon boy hit by motorcycle while riding bike

Neighbors and community members have been stepping up to help Zayden Nenichka however they can

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Zayden Nenichka of Lisbon is still in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury after he was hit by a motorcycle while riding his bike in front of his house.

Neighbors and community members have been stepping up to help nine-year-old Zayden however they can.

On Saturday, there was a car wash and lemonade stand.

All of the money raised will go to Zayden and his family as he continues his recovery at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“His family is back and forth at relatives’ houses, hotels, and they’ve got a lot of…on top of all the bills that’s gonna come in. They’ve got a lot, so any bit of money to be able to raise is going to help them in any way,” said Jolysa Richards of Lisbon.

According to the Zayden Strong Facebook page, Zayden’s family says he is now off the ventilator, doing physical therapy and even trying to get up by himself, so he is making progress.