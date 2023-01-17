BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fundraiser at a local brewery helped to raise over $5,000 for a man battling cancer.

Friends say Ricky Morrison is one of the nicest people you could meet.

Morrison is 46 years old and this is his second battle against cancer.

Morrison says he has already started treatment but will need more surgery to remove tumors on his bladder, then comes chemotherapy.

“I had friends that I went to high school with 25 years ago that reached out to me and are here tonight. I haven’t seen them since high school and a lot of local friends, some local attorneys and things that came out to support me. It means the world to me and my family,” Morrison says.

“Before the doors even opened, I had $1,000 in donations,” said event chairman Jeff Vrabel Jr.

The fundraiser took place at Steel Valley Brew Works and put on in large part by Son of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15.