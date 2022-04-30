MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) — On Saturday, volunteers helped plant trees and clean up the shoreline at the Shenango Lake.

The Shenango River Watchers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District hosted the event. Volunteers planted over 200 white pine saplings near the Route 18 Access ramp.

The goal was to help spruce up an area of concern. Soil ended up washed away after the heavy snow during the winter because there were no other plants or trees.

Park Ranger Hannah Smith said it is important to preserve our parks for the next generations.

“You know, everyone likes to come out here and enjoy the area and just, we want to keep in mind that we want to keep our public lands beautiful for the next generations,” Smith said.

There were kids helping out with clean up and planting trees. Smith said they will be able to come back in a few years to see how their efforts helped the park.