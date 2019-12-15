Community mourns and remembers Columbiana man who died in crash

Snyder had a desire to help people and be involved in their lives and the community mourns his loss

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The community is mourning the loss of a Columbiana man killed in a car crash earlier this week.

Arthur Snyder, who was 76, was killed in a crash on State Route 7 Thursday afternoon. He taught at Beaver Local before retiring in 2008.

James Couchenour was one of those closest with Art Snyder.

“It was only a month ago that I made a list of the lifetime friends that I had, and Art was at the top of the list,” said Couchenour.

It was a friendship that started more than 50 years ago.

Snyder and Couchenour met at the same church and were inseparable ever since.

“When you find people who are a friend and you know they are life long friends from the time you meet them, Arthur is that type,” Couchenour said.

Snyder was well-known in the community, better known as the “sno-kone man.”

“He wasn’t just going to sit around in the summer time, and so he he bought this snow cone machine. He traveled from Columbiana to Leetonia to Washingtonville and ring the bell and the kids would run out and enjoy the snow cones,” Couchenour said.

Snyder had a desire to help people and be involved in their lives.

Snyder and Couchenour started a bar ministry in 1987 to help those in need.

“We found a whole world we were not familiar with,” Couchenour said.

It continued for seven months before closing.

“We could not just go to our regular lives we had lived prior to that time. There were too many needs here in the Columbiana area.”

So Snyder, Couchenour and another family started the Way Station, a community resource for those in need.

“We started with teenagers who were the dropouts at school and working with them,” Couchenour said.

The Way Station has served thousands of people since then.

Couchenour hopes the nonprofit will continue to grow, just as his friendship with Snyder.

“He was my friend in the good times. He was my friend in the difficult times, and it was vice versa,” he said.