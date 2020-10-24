Community members meet to discuss violence in Youngstown

Over 20 people in the community showed up and talked about the problems they are seeing in the city and what solutions can be done to help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday in downtown Youngstown, members in the community spoke out about the violence in Youngstown and what they need to do individually to put an end to it.

Over 20 people in the community showed up and talked about the problems they are seeing in the city and what solutions and ideas should be put in place so they see less problems within the neighborhoods.

At the event, each person received a note card and wrote their contact information down with what issues they may be seeing in the community.

Jaietta Jackson, owner of One-2-One Communication Consulting, says their job is to compile all of those solutions together and start a plan of action.

“This was not a gripe session, not a complaint session. It’s a what can we do with these issues and how can we solve them,” Jackson said.

Jackson says they hope to have another community meeting in the coming weeks.