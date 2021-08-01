Community members gather on the south side to offer prayers for violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pastor Jeremy Hollingshead hosted the Stop the Violence prayer walk at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church on the south side after it was moved indoors because of weather.

“To see fathers have to close the coffins and say ‘why didn’t you listen to me,’ I want that to stop,” Hollingshead said.

Community members came together with one goal: to stop the violence.

“I know the rest of the community is rallying and anytime we put pressure on folks to do the right thing and stop the violence, I think it’s good,” Hollingshead said.

Hollingshead prayed to end poverty and greed during the prayer walk. He believes there are many factors that contribute to the violence in Youngstown.

“If we abolish poverty, if we work towards all of these other things then those things are going to help stop the violence too,” Hollingshead said.

The prayer walks are for everyone, even if you’re not religious – it’s about bringing the community together.

“Maybe you don’t want to pray but you want to be in solidarity right, maybe you are not a religious person that doesn’t keep you from wearing a t-shirt,” Hollingshead said.