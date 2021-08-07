Community members clean up south side street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman board and raised on the south side of Hillman Street and a group of people decided to clean up the street Saturday.

Dionne Dowdy is the executive director of United Returning Citizens.

The group does landscaping and Dowdy’s friend gave her the idea to clean up a street that she drives every day.

“One person picks up a piece of trash, it’ll make a difference. Sometimes you just have to get together with your community. If you want something done, just do it. We wanted this Hillman Street cleaned up and that’s what we did. We’re cleaning up Hillman Street. I got people to align and unite with me and they want the same thing so they’re out here doing that,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy said they plan to do this again in September, but in the meantime they want to teach teens and children skills to make some money in the summer.