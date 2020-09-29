Community lines up to support foundation in honor of Canfield girl

All money raised will help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Supporters lined up at Inner Circle in Canfield Monday to help a foundation named in honor of a 4-year-old girl who died from a brain tumor.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held Monday at the restaurant on Ironwood Boulevard for the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation.

Spaghetti and meatball dinners were sold from 4 -8 p.m. with a goal of raising $2,000 for the foundation.

Melina Michelle Edenfield

Little Melina was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma in May and died at the end of June.

In her honor, the restaurant offered the drive-thru fundraiser they call “Mangia Monday for Melina.”

All money raised will help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors.