Community lines up to support foundation in honor of Canfield girl

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Supporters lined up at Inner Circle in Canfield Monday to help a foundation named in honor of a 4-year-old girl who died from a brain tumor.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held Monday at the restaurant on Ironwood Boulevard for the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation.
Spaghetti and meatball dinners were sold from 4 -8 p.m. with a goal of raising $2,000 for the foundation.
Little Melina was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma in May and died at the end of June.
In her honor, the restaurant offered the drive-thru fundraiser they call “Mangia Monday for Melina.”
All money raised will help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors.