YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session Monday evening.

Some of the discussion points will include plan retreat, taxation, apprenticeship application, virtual concerns and finances.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public through Zoom.

Click here to join the Zoom call, using meeting ID “933 074 9122” and password “Success.”