Community invited to big event in Columbiana to raise awareness for PTSD

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – This Sunday, a local group will be raising awareness for PTSD in Columbiana.

The event will be held at The Links at Firestone Farms for golfing and the American Legion Post 290 on State Route 14 for a car/motorcycle show and flea market.

Tee times at Firestone Farms start at 10:30 a.m. and events at the American Legion begin at 8 a.m.

You can expect entertainment, raffles, refreshments and much more.

The event was started three years ago in honor of a former veteran who took their own life.

Event organizer Jon Varley feels it is an important issue to bring to light.

“The military guys, fire, police deal with different things, trauma and stuff, that it’s hard to understand for us. They go do a battle over there physically and come back and battle with this inside their head,” he said.

A dinner-only ticket costs $20 per person. A golf/dinner/beer ticket costs $95 per person.

Proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 290 for veteran and family support efforts.

Call Varley at 909-499-8076 with any questions.