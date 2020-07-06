Community honors man who died in motorcycle accident with annual bike memorial ride

It's been three years since the tragic death of a Youngstown man, who passed away after a motorcycle accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been three years since the tragic death of a Youngstown man, who passed away after a motorcycle accident. To honor his life, family and friends gathered for their third “Bike Memorial.”

Brittany Williams was engaged to Leon Jamal Hobbs, who died three years ago Sunday on his motorcycle.

“We do rides each year because it keeps his legacy alive and it was something he loved to do, and the fact that he died doing something that he loved to do–we just wanted to keep that going,” Williams said.

On Sunday, Williams and biker club members gathered together to celebrate Hobbs’ life.

“A lot of times, when people die, they do things and they stop remembering the person, but we just wanted to keep his spirit alive and just do what he loved doing,” Williams said.

She says Hobbs had the qualities in a man that she not only loved but is now instilling into their three-year-old son.

“He was the epitome to me of what a man should be. Very hard working, loving, respectable, and his integrity was intact,” Williams said.

Matthew Lambert and Hobbs joined the Biker Club “Disconnected” together.

Lambert says that the memorial ride is something he looks forward to each year.

“To remember him, who he was and the kind of man he was. He was probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around and the ride itself just symbolized that,” Lambert said.

Hobbs’ father, Leon Hobbs Sr., says that he appreciates the love and support that the community shows each year for his son.

“They don’t fail to come from different areas such as Columbus, Cleveland, Warren, Youngstown. They come together and they show their love in remembrance not only for him but for us, too,” he said.

Hobbs’ mother, Darcell Hobbs, says, although it was a tragedy, she believes it was God’s purpose.

“When I looked at his license and all his plates expired, it was like God speaking to me, saying I did this and be OK with it,” Darcell said. “My greatest encouragement would be to live for that child that passed and do your very best.”