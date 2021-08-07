Community holds fundraiser for Kristin Fox, who lost all 4 limbs last year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was the second annual Kristin Fox Summerfest Baseball and Softball tournament.

Over one year ago, Fox last her limbs after complications from the flu. The community gathered to raise money to make her life more accessible.

Youth baseball and softball teams competed in a tournament at the Field of Dreams in Boardman. They also had t-shirts for sale and an auction.

Last year, they raised money for her prosthetics. Saturday, it’s about helping raise money to make her home more accessible.

“The support has been amazing. Just from last year to this year – like I told the kids in the opening ceremony last year, she had to be carted in on a wheelchair and today she walked unassisted to the field – and I told the kids to just focus on that and what that means. To see her in such a short period of time overcome what she has, and without the support of the community it wouldn’t have been possible,” said Fox’s best friend Lisa Saxon.

Just a few days ago, Fox returned to her job at Campbell High School after being away for 16 months.