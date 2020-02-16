Community holds fundraiser for baby burned in Struthers fire

His parents have been staying in a Ronald McDonald house at Akron's Children's Hospital to be with him every step of the way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been less than three months since a Struthers family came just minutes away from losing their newborn son in a house fire.

Seven-month-old Domingo Daza was in a burning home in Struthers when he was rescued by his mother back in November.

On Sunday, the community came together for baby Domingo.

“Domingo is progressing, but he has a long way to go,” said Domingo’s godfather Felipe Gonzalez.

Gonzalez joined family and friends at Santa Rosa de Lima Church in Youngstown Sunday to raise money for Domingo’s medical costs.

He also translated for Domingo’s parents who primarily speak Spanish.

“Just yesterday, they determined [Domingo] had a clot in his brain, a blood-clot, so he’s still battling,” said Gonzalez.

Domingo’s mom and dad, Maricela and Orlando, have been staying in a Ronald McDonald house at Akron’s Children’s Hospital to be with Domingo every step of the way.

The fire happened on November 15.

His parents say the house was not up to code when they moved in and did not have properly working smoke detectors.

As baby Domingo continues his battle, his parents want to make sure something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else, especially newcomers to the area.

“Everybody out there that is about to purchase a new home, you need to find out all the details before you can sign the paper,” Gonzalez said.

“We’re gonna be having some more fundraisers because they lost everything,” said Carole Coppola, a neighbor.

Coppola heard about baby Domingo on the news and decided she would be involved in planning every fundraiser they’d need.

“When I heard Orlando’s voice, I couldn’t help but help him. I knew he needed help,” Coppola said.

Gonzalez says there will be plenty more fundraisers to come, but outside of the money, there’s a way everyone can help.

“[Maricela] says we’re grateful for everyone and what they’re done so far. The one this she requests is prayer, prayer, and more prayer,” Gonzalez said.