BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary held its annual fashion show and auction at the Holiday Inn in Boardman.

First News Weekend Morning Anchor Samantha Bender was the emcee of the event, and First News Reporters Abigail Cloutier and Kristen McFarland showed off some looks from local businesses like Suzanne’s, Bella Amica Boutique and Second Sole.

The Salvation Army also auctioned off many items from artwork to sports packages.

Show Coordinator Barbara Hierro spoke about their appreciation of the support for Saturday’s show.

“The outpouring of support that we garner every year is nothing short of breathtaking. All the women coming out, having fun, buying tickets, supporting our mission. Again, as the army behind the Army, we are more than grateful for all of their support,” she said.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go toward the numerous programs the Salvation Army helps.

WKBN was a major sponsor of the event.