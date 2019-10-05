Community groups invest in southwest Warren park with new playground

"We have pretty much been able to plant our flag in this park and make sure this community knows we are investing in this neighborhood again."

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fall weather swept into the Valley Friday, but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm over a new playground at Quinby Park in Warren.

Denise Rising, the community outreach coordinator for the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, joined several community groups and organizations for a ribbon-cutting of the new playground.

“Our city leaders have taken an interest in developing the southwest area so it’s a destination for community members to just come, and reflect and relax,” she said.

TNP, Community Foundation and grant money helped secure the $85,000 needed to upgrade the playground in the park.

“Also, the city put in some new kitchen equipment,” Rising said. “There are new bathrooms, new furnace and there is a recent grant to upgrade the facility to its historical integrity that is coming early next year.”

Mayor Doug Franklin was also at the event Friday. He’s excited about the future of Quinby Park.

“When I was a youngster, parks were central to our upbringing,” he said. “It is where we all gathered. We played together, we just intermingled and became a community, basically, through our parks and schools.”

The Warren Farmers Market was there with fresh, local fruits and vegetables. You could get hot cider and free tacos, too.

This effort will be enjoyed for many years to come.

“A lot of community groups, organizations working with the city, coming together,” Rising said. “We have pretty much been able to plant our flag in this park and make sure this community knows we are investing in this neighborhood again.”

Now that fall is here, the city is talking to nature groups about improving access to the fishing pond.

For those excited about winter, sled riding and maybe even ice skating will be enjoyed in the months ahead.