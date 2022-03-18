YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown CityScape’s Beautification project starts Friday.

It is an annual event where the community is invited to help make the city beautiful by planting flowers and other plants downtown.

The idea started 25 years ago to help attract new businesses including Eastern Gateway Community College.

Organizers say it is important for the community to be proud of being a Youngstown resident.

“It really is about pride, about pride in our community and about pride for our community. you know, how you look, makes a difference in how you feel,” said Youngstown CityScape’s executive director Sharon Letson.

Organizers said it is a time each year for the community to make their hometown look good and feel good.

In 2020, organizers had to hire contractors to get the work done due to the pandemic. However, they said that it has been good to be back as doing the work yourself has extra meaning.

“What I often hear is a family that comes down and plants and they plant a certain area or a certain pot. They continue to come back down throughout the summer to look at what they’ve done,” said Letson.

Friday morning organizers are making a big announcement about this year’s project. This year’s annual planting day is set for June 4. Projects include trimming, planting flowers and shrubs, cleaning up trash, and mulching planted areas.

If you are interested in volunteering you can sign up on the Youngstown CityScape’s website. If you are unable to help donate time, you are welcome to donate money to help purchase the plants that will be planted throughout the city.