YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday.

The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Saturday afternoon saw a live band performance by the Beck WARD Experience, as well as a car show and games for kids.

“It’s a great way to showcase the community and how people can come together and have a good time,” says first ward councilmen Julius Oliver. “It’s generations here — 40 years — all the way back all the way to newborns on the East Side of Youngstown.”

“What we’re doing here is we’re uniting the community itself and letting the children see how we live, and how to live, and how to get along,” says Lynn Britt of Youngstown.

The longtime tradition on Youngstown’s East Side has been going on since 1989.

While it’s a way for Youngstown families to return to the Valley and reunite with each other, the event is open to everyone — not just Youngstown residents.