YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Around 200 people packed in to the OCCHA social hall Friday night to celebrate Three Kings Day.

The holiday is part of the Christmas celebration for many of the Hispanic countries and concludes on Jan. 6.

Children received gifts while dancers performed and traditional music was played.

“We want to make sure our culture keeps living, and we also want people who may not be from our culture and take in our culture,” said Joel Montaz, program coordinator.

OCCHA has been celebrating this event for many years.