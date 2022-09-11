AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community gathered for the annual 9/11 Mahoning Valley Ceremony at the memorial park on Sunday.

It was the first time the event took place with everything built at the park, including pieces brought in from the wreckage at the towers.

The Austintown Beautification Committee says it wants to ensure the next generations know of the tragedy from 21 years ago. Committee members says they can always use an extra hand maintaining the park and honoring those who died.

“This is a Mahoning Valley memorial, and we get more and more every year from people that want to help out,” says Sam Swoger, committee co-chairman.

The park is open year-around. Visitors can see the pieces of history or see the chapel.

The Austintown 9/11 Park is located across the street from the middle school.