Community gathers at Youngstown park for moment of silence to honor George Floyd

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday marks two weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Many stopped at 5 p.m. for a moment of silence in Floyd’s honor.
Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past asked people to gather at Wick Park in Youngstown, where they stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long investigators say Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Chauvin has since been fired and jailed on $1 million bond.
Organizers said this is one step toward ending systemic racism and police violence.