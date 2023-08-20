WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – On Sunday, community members came together to support a local officer who has dedicated his life to serving others.

Officer Chris Widmyer suffered a heart attack three days after Christmas. While recovering, he had a stroke that left him partially paralyzed on his right side.

Widmyer has not been able to work since and is still waiting on his disability funds.

He was an officer for Southwest Regional for 25 years then became an officer in Sharpsville for the last seven years.

Raffle baskets, food trucks and more were at the VFW post in West Middlesex to raise money to offer Widmyer some extra support.

“He is nice, genuine, funny, likes to help people. Actually, in both police departments, he ran into a burning building to save lives and he was awarded from both police departments,” said Jennifer Schlegel, event organizer and friend.

Widmyer says he’s grateful for the community support.