EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The next generation of scientists will possibly put together the technology to see a person walk on Mars.

Science and fun were part of a student demonstration this afternoon for East Palestine K thru 8th graders. It was a multi-agency effort to show the students the importance of science and why they should want to learn more.

The demonstration included using a chemical reaction to shoot off rockets. Plus, it included talks about water, animals and agriculture.

‘We have a philosophy — science is everywhere for everyone, including right here for the youth as part of this great community,” said Steven White, COSI chief strategy officer.

Superintendent Chirs Neifer said it’s a special way for the students to learn.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to see that science happens all around us every day. There’s a lot of fun and exciting stuff,” he said.

Every student who goes to a community event tonight will receive a science kit called a Learning Lunchbox. It has about ten hours of experiments and learning for children.

The COSI presentation is part of a community-wide event in East Palestine involving several agencies and partners including:

  • OH WOW!
  • Ohio EPA
  • Ohio Department of Education
  • Ohio Department of Natural Resources
  • Ohio Department of Agriculture
  • Columbus Symphony
  • AT&T

Additional events are planned for Monday evening as well.