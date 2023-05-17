YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Premier Bank Community Event Series is returning to Youngstown this summer with a collection of events planned for the Valley.

The series kicked off at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on May 5 with the first Party On The Lawn Event featuring local band RDNA.

All Premier Bank Community Events will take place in the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre within Wean Park. Ticketed events are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and prices start at $10.

Following is a list of upcoming events: