YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Premier Bank Community Event Series is returning to Youngstown this summer with a collection of events planned for the Valley.
The series kicked off at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on May 5 with the first Party On The Lawn Event featuring local band RDNA.
All Premier Bank Community Events will take place in the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre within Wean Park. Ticketed events are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and prices start at $10.
Following is a list of upcoming events:
- June 2: Party On The Lawn feat. Relapse from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission
- June 27: US Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus, doors open at 6:15 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Free admission
- July 7: Party On The Lawn feat. Larry Elefante from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission
- July 8: Youngstown Wine and Jazz feat. Feat. Alexander Zonjic, James Lloyd and Jessy, doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets required
- August 24: Night Out For Neighborhoods (artist TBD) doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets required
- October 1: Ohio Nonviolence Week Parade 3-5 p.m. Free admission