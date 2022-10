POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to enjoy the weather and the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival.

The fun started at 11 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m.

There was a marketplace with local artists, a bounce house, food and a parade.

They also had a pumpkin decorating contest featuring one decorated as a grandma at the spa, a Guardians player blowing a bumbblegum bubble, a ghost and a football.