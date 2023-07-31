YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in May, we brought to you the story of a South Side teen who received a generous donation from the community for a new lawn mower. The community support hasn’t stopped there.

Aubrayle Wright has been cutting grass in his Youngstown neighborhood when a neighbor noticed him lugging around all his equipment. His neighbor, Ronnie Jenkins, asked him if he ever got tired carrying all his stuff around. Aubrayle told him he had an old go-kart that didn’t work.

His generous neighbor, with help from the community, fixed it up and turned it into a little “pick-up truck.”

“He’s a good kid. Good things come to people who work hard. So, to show him that people appreciate him for stuff like that, I think in his mind will keep him motivated,” Jenkins said.

Wright has gained two more customers since his go-kart has been in service.