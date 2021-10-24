Community concert series in Boardman makes its return

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Community Concert Series at Boardman United Methodist Church made its return this October.

Sunday afternoon, they presented Mozart Mania.

The concert was a variety show featuring many short works representing Mozart’s music.

The Heartland Christian School Chamber Choir joined the church’s Chancel Choir in closing the concert. It’s their first program back since the pandemic.

“Music is about sharing with people and sharing it together and being able to finally have people in a room together, to make music together,” said Community Concert Series director Sean Baran.

The concert was available to view both in-person and online. A free-will donation was also taken to benefit the Heartland Christian School music program.