Community Concerned Citizens Group hosts Juneteenth event

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community Concerned Citizens group hosted a Juneteenth event at Quinby Park on Saturday.

The events started Friday night and continue into Sunday. On Saturday, there was a parade, vaccine clinic, vendors and a bank representative was there to teach people finances.

One of the organizers said they’ve been celebrating Juneteenth for 19 years. Now that it’s a national holiday, they expect an even better turnout in the future.

“We’re excited, I’m always excited about Juneteenth because it’s somewhere we can give information to our brothers and sisters about their past and prepare them for their future,” said organizer Chawnelle Battle.

The three day celebration concludes on Sunday with a Father’s Day dedication from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be free food and an open mic for people to talk about important father figures in their lives.