BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big check was donated at a fundraiser Thursday night for a local teen with cancer.

Alex Perry, 14, will eventually lose his foot to stage three bone cancer.

On Thursday, about 200 people stopped into Mr. Darby’s Antique Emporium for an impromptu fundraiser.

“I saw the story on the morning news and it’s just something near and dear to my heart to come and try to help someone that’s local in our community in need,” said patron Jinny Infante.

All were strangers to the Perry family, who moved to Boardman over the summer.

“Since the newscast, a lot of people have reached out to us, reached out to my son,” said Nicholas Perry, Alex’s father.

Many of them are amputees who beat osteosarcoma, the same cancer Alex has.

“To hear people say, ‘Hey, look at us. We had this done three years ago. I’m playing soccer right now or I’m a model or I’m playing a sport right now or I’m in college right now.’ They’re reaching out to my son and they’re just like, ‘Don’t worry about it because once this is all said and done your life is going to go right back to normal,'” Nicholas said.

Alex wasn’t able to be at the fundraiser because he is still undergoing chemo treatments, but Nicholas said the support they’ve felt has been a bright spot during a dark time for his family.

“We had someone walk into our store and present us with a check that wanted to remain anonymous for $5,000 for the family,” said fundraiser organizer Bob Neapolitan, who owns Mr. Darby’s. “For somebody who doesn’t know us, doesn’t know the Perry family, to come in and give that kind of money is amazing.”

If you missed Thursday night’s fundraiser but still want to donate, you can still participate in the 50/50 or basket raffle for the next two weeks at Mr. Darby’s on Market Street.