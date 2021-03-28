Community comes together to support Boardman police officer with cancer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman community came together to help one of their brothers in blue Sunday.

The Boardman Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #43 hosted a spaghetti dinner and Chinese auction to help Lt. John Allsopp and his family.

He was recently diagnosed with stage III cancer.

“John is a community member between Boardman and Poland. He’s been with us for about 23 years. He’s a dayturn lieutenant, and I think everybody knows him between the Boardman and Poland communities, and they are out here to support him,” said Michael Calautti, a patrolman of Boardman Police Department

The Allsopp family wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone that came out to support them.