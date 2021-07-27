Community comes together to spread awareness to stop gun violence in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, on the south side of Youngstown, community members came together to spread awareness to stop gun violence. The Jericho Project took over the empty lot across from a gas station.

It was also where 17-year-old Reshaud Biggs, Jr. was murdered a week ago.

At the gathering, speakers shared their stories about how gun violence has affected them.

One organizer says he started the Jericho Project in 1997 during a crime wave in Youngstown. Their message is still needed today.

“We went walking through this neighborhood talking to some of the neighbors, and they said they are tired of all the violence that’s in this neighborhood as well, and we told them we’re going to have an event here,” said founder Rafael Cruz, Jr.

People who stopped in to hear the message of peace could enjoy a little gospel music, free hot dogs and hamburgers.