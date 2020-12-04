Community comes together to provide for family that lost everything in house fire

People who reached out wanted to help with donating clothes, bedding, furniture and more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this week, we told you about a house fire on Youngstown’s south side that took almost everything from a family, leaving them at a loss. Since then, we’ve gotten phone calls from viewers willing to help.

The house fire took place on Pasadena Avenue, where Amber Carswell lost everything she owned. Her mother lived in the home and she asked the community for help.

“I mean, there’s tables, beds, bunk beds, dressers,” said Charity Mondak, of Salem.

“Set up a bedroom, set up her kitchen, a few rooms in her house,” said Rhonda Wilhelm, of Boardman.

Including a couch from a woman in Campbell. All of these people heard the story on our station.

“Yeah, it broke my heart. I called at least a half a dozen people just, ‘Did you see it? Did you see it?'” Wilhelm said.

“I wanted to help the lady where ever she needed it, with whatever I could,” Mondak said.

People who reached out wanted to help with donating clothes, bedding, furniture and more, believing it’s a sign from God and using prayer to help.

“And God just said, ‘You have things. Give to this woman, this family in need,'” Mondak said.

“That God will do exceedingly, abundantly more than we could ever ask or imagine for because I want to see her, be provided for,” Wilhelm said.

Giving back to those in need.

“Just an emotional feeling to be in a position where you can help someone,” Mondak said.

Carswell’s reaction to the number of people willing to help her get back on her feet was tears and thankfulness.