Community comes together in Youngstown to get head start on Halloween

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Halloween started early on Youngstown’s south side as the Millionaire Corporation held a trunk or treat event.

More the 60 kids went out to get some candy and have a spooktacular time.

The Ohio State High Patrol, local businesses and residents volunteered their time to give out treats.

Million Perry, with the Millionaire Corporation, says events like this for the kids are so important especially with everything going on in Youngstown, adding that they need community now more than ever.

“We need to come together as a community. These kids that are growing up, we got to keep them together, gotta keep them going, got to keep them energized, gotta keep them going,” Perry said.

The Millionaire Corporation has another event in Struthers this Friday. They are hosting a Halloween party from 3-7 p.m. on Midlothian Boulevard.