Community comes together, cleans up Route 422

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A road that borders Youngstown and Campbell got some attention and care Saturday.

A group of community members came together to clean up the 422 corridor.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips were both there helping to clean up.

Route 422 is the border between Youngstown’s east side and Campbell.

The group focused on the stretch between Oak Street Bridge in Youngstown and Roosevelt Park in Campbell, picking up trash and debris off the road.

“We’re all out here making an effort to clean up and beautify the area because we have to show that we have pride in the area. We can’t expect people to come in and want to be with us if we don’t have that kind of pride that we can redd up in the winter time, get ready for winter time,” said organizer Billy West.

West says Now Youngstown and Spanish Evangelical Church played a major role in helping with the cleanup.