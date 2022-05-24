YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two-year, $27 million renovation to Mahoning County’s Main Library in Youngstown is almost done and a date has been set when the people can see it.

The Community Celebration as it’s being called will take place Saturday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The library will be closed from June 6 through 10 for the finishing touches.

Two features of the renovation are the reconstruction of the original steps leading to the main entrance plus the new meeting and Culinary Literacy Space in what used to be the parking lot.